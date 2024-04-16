Five arrested after deer 'deliberately run over'

Five people have been arrested after eight deer were targeted with a vehicle in the upper South Island.

A stag was struck by the vehicle and subsequently killed by those involved, police said.

The deer were hit about 3am on March 30, while two vehicles were driving on the Marsden Valley Road in Stoke.

Police allege the animals were targeted deliberately, and video of the incident was uploaded online.

A 20-year-old Nelson man has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, reckless driving, reckless ill-treatment of a wild animal, and unlawful hunting.

A 19-year-old Nelson man has also been charged with unlawful hunting and reckless ill-treatment of a wild animal.

Both are due to reappear in the Nelson District Court on April 29.

A 21-year-old Nelson man has been summonsed to appear in court on May 20, charged with unlawful hunting.

Two 16-year-olds have been referred to Youth Aid.