Henare apologetic but stands by haka during debate

Labour's Peeni Henare appears at the Privileges Committee for allegedly breaching the rules by moving out of his seat to perform a haka on the day of the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill. Photo: RNZ

Labour MP Peeni Henare has apologised for leaving his seat to perform a haka during the Treaty Principles Bill's debate - but stands by performing it and would do it again.

Henare said the performance was spontaneous, and "spontaneity is exactly that - spontaneity", and it was done in "exceptional circumstances".

"There's one thing more powerful than doing the haka on your own, is doing the haka alongside your people ... without a shadow of a doubt that I could feel the presence of the gallery doing the haka; I could feel the presence of my colleagues certainly on our side of the House doing the haka too; as well as the many I couldn't see, which I'm sure were watching from home."

The party's Māori-Crown relations spokesperson, Henare stood and joined the haka led by Te Pāti Māori's Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke in November last year, interrupting the vote on the bill's first reading.

Maipi-Clarke was on that day "named" - one of the most serious punishments that can be handed down to MPs in the debating chamber - for the disruption caused, having her pay docked for 24 hours.

Maipi-Clarke, Henare and Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi were later referred to the Privileges Committee - which determines whether Parliament's rules have been breached and can recommend punishments - over the event.

Henare appeared before the committee on yesterday, saying he was familiar with the rules.

"So the first thing I say to the committee is for breaking the rule of stepping away from my seat and onto the floor of the debating chamber, I apologise. I know the rule with respect to that, and I knew, in doing so, that I would be breaking that rule."

However, he said he stood by his actions in performing the haka, saying the Treaty Principles Bill was "one of the most divisive bills I've ever seen in my time of 11 years in Parliament".

He said that with Willie Jackson having been ejected from the House "my passion towards seeing this bill defeated, I stand by wholeheartedly", adding that it was not the first haka he had performed there.

"I've never seen the haka as purely intimidatory ... one could argue that this particular bill was designed to intimidate Māori or certain communities in New Zealand.

"It's done as an expression of the way one feels, the way one once chooses to express themselves. And I'm reminded of the word roimata - and if anyone in the room here or on the committee chooses to look up the word roimata, you'll see that it says 'tear'.

"Well, roimata actually means something far more than that, it can mean an expression of love, an expression of sadness and expression of anger."

He said it was a spontaneous decision to join the haka.

"I've never seen an instance where Richie McCaw might lead the All Blacks haka and say 'kia rite' and some people say 'we're not quite ready'."

During questioning, Henare said although he had since viewed the viral video of the haka "played over and over on social media and other platforms", he could not recall at the time hearing the Speaker saying "no, don't do that" and did not see the Speaker rise to his feet - traditionally a signal to MPs to be seated.

He said he knew at the time it would lead to some disorder or challenge to the proceedings of the House, and that he knew the importance of keeping to time.

Speaker Gerry Brownlee - Parliament's referee and landlord - had also not granted permission for the haka - but had granted permission for waiata to be performed later. Henare questioned exactly how that permission should be interpreted.

"In accepting that the gallery can perform, does that instantly suspend the rules on the floor of the house? My view is it doesn't do that, and I've heard the Speaker stand and say 'you now have permission to perform a waiata', not 'the rules of the house are suspended in order for you to perform a waiata'."

Winston Peters, a member of the committee, asked "how he got wound up when he knew it [the bill] was dead on the water".

Henare said it was very much the same way "those who continue to submit in their throngs to the select committee about this matter, despite knowing the position of the prime minister ... and it's with that same passion I will continue to stand and oppose this bill until it is dead".

Peters also suggested Henare moving just one step from his seat was distinct from the Pāti Māori MPs who advanced further onto the floor of the House.