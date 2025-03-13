'Near-death' turtles get second chance

Kelly Tarlton's aquarist Bella Jansen (left) and DOC senior marine science adviser Karen Middlemiss return one of the turtles to the sea. Photo: RNZ

Five endangered turtles have been returned to the wild at a Northland beach after being rescued near death and nursed back to health.

The green turtles were released yesterday at Rangiputa Beach, on the Karikari Peninsula, while a crowd of hundreds - including children from local schools and kohanga reo - watched from the shore.

The release also marked the start of New Zealand's biggest turtle-tracking study to date, with two of the juvenile turtles fitted with satellite tracking tags that will transmit data on their movements every time they surface.

Project leader Karen Middlemiss, a senior marine science adviser for the Department of Conservation (Doc), said she hoped to tag a total of 20 turtles over the next three years.

The information gathered would help answer questions about where and when the creatures travelled, with the juveniles though to spend part of their lives along the coast and in the harbours of New Zealand.

It could also shed some light on a sharp increase in the number of turtle strandings over the past two years.

Each tag would keep transmitting for about 12 months.

Two of the turtles have been fitted with satellite tracking tags. The blue antifouling paint is to stop barnacles growing on the transmitter. Photo: RNZ

Those taking part in the release included Mark Wilson, who found one of the turtles at Rangiputa in October last year.

"I just stumbled across it really. It was just up in the weeds, at the high tide mark. He was just sort of chilling out there. I was pretty shocked to see it. I didn't think there'd be turtles hanging around in this part of the country."

Wilson called Doc and stayed with the turtle until a ranger arrived about 40 minutes later.

It was rushed to Auckland Zoo for medical treatment, then transferred to Auckland aquarium Kelly Tarlton's to start the long process of recovery and rehabilitation.

Nina Raharuhi, a kaitiaki (guardian) for local hapū Te Whānau Moana and Te Rorohuri, said turtles were known to frequent Rangaunu Harbour, off Rangiputa Beach, and yesterday's release was hugely significant.

"We've never had so many honu, sea turtles, released at one time. As a hapū we've always known that turtles reside here.

"It's not uncommon to see them bob up and down in the harbour, but what is of concern to us is the amount of strandings. They're becoming sick, and we don't know why."

According to Doc, another 15 were recovering at Kelly Tarlton's. Most had been rescued from Northland beaches during the past summer.

Raharuhi said the release doubled as an education event.

"It's also a chance to make boaties, from near and far, aware that we have these magnificent taonga in our harbour. So kia tupato, be careful when you're out there, because they live here with us."

Middlemiss said there were several possible reasons for the increase in strandings.

"We don't know for sure but it could be because rising sea temperature impacts their immune system and makes them more prone to infections. It could be the quality of the water they're living in, food availability, a whole bunch of things."

The green turtles seen in New Zealand were thought to hatch on the Queensland coast.

They spent the first part of their lives floating on the surface in the open ocean, before making their way to coastal areas, such as Northland's Rangaunu Harbour, to forage on the bottom for sea grass.

They only returned to Australia once they reached breeding age, about 25 to 30 years old.

A fully grown green turtle could be 1.2 metres long, weigh as much as 240kg and live up to 100 years.

Kaikaranga Charlaine Rahiri encourages the turtles to return to the realm of Tangaroa. Photo: RNZ

Middlemiss said the turtles' recovery and return to the wild would not be possible without three-way cooperation between Doc, Auckland Zoo and Kelly Tarlton's.

It was hugely satisfying for everyone in "Team Turtle" to see the creatures swimming vigorously back out to sea, after being carried, one-by-one, to the water's edge.

"It's the culmination of a lot of hard work by people who are really dedicated to the conservation of this endangered species. It's lovely to look out to sea and think they're out there, free now, and feeling a lot better than when they were first found.

"As a conservationist you can't ask for better … That's the pinnacle of it for me."

For Bella Jansen, an aquarist at Kelly Tarlton's, watching them go was a moving experience.

"It was so cool to see all our hard work was worth it. It was emotional but it's so cool to see them go on their journey.

"They're just such cool creatures, and they're just so gentle and curious."

Also emotional was Charlaine Rihari, a kaikaranga who called to the turtles, encouraging them to return to the realm of Tangaroa.

"It's such a privilege and an honour to be able to stand before our people and be a part of this beautiful process to return our rangatira back to our source of Tangaroa. So these are the tears of joy."

Auckland Zoo vet services manager James Chatterton said any turtle found on land in New Zealand was critically ill and should not be refloated.

Healthy turtles ventured onto land only once they were adults ready to lay their eggs.

He urged anyone who found a stranded turtle to call the conservation hot line 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) as soon as possible.

Chatterton said the release filled him with hope.

"I'm sure the individual turtles are happy to be back home and healthy, and I hope they'll go on to live a long life. But for the species to have a chance, people need to act differently.

"For me, this is the first time I've been part of a big beach release like this, and seeing how many local people are here, and how many local people care, makes me feel hopeful for the future."