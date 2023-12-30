Former Governor-General Sir Michael Hardie Boys dies

Sir Michael Hardie Boys. Photo: RNZ

Sir Michael Hardie Boys, a former Governor-General of New Zealand, has died. He was 92.

Sir Michael was representative of the Sovereign from 1996 until 2001.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon today paid tribute to him on social media in announcing the death.

"His distinguished life of service to New Zealand was one of dedication and reliability," Luxon wrote.

"Sir Michael epitomised what it is to be a great New Zealander. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."

Sir Michael was born in 1931 in Wellington.

A former High Court and Court of Appeal judge, he was chosen to oversee the first two elections held under the MMP system due to his legal experience.

"Sir Michael guided New Zealand into the MMP era," Luxon said in the statement.

"Sir Michael was a figure of stability during a time of significant constitutional change."

He was knighted in 1995 and the following year became the first Knight Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Sir Michael believed Governors-General had a duty to speak out about the community's concerns - which he did, commenting on inequality, family violence and child abuse.

When his vice-regal term ended in April 2001, he retired from public life.

In a statement this afternoon, Governor-General Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro and her husband, Dr Richard Davies, said they were deeply saddened to learn of Sir Michael's death.

"Sir Michael was appointed at a time when New Zealanders were adjusting to the MMP electoral system, and visited Ireland and Denmark to see how their proportional representation systems worked. His successors can thank him for clearly articulating the role of a Governor-General following an MMP election, particularly on those occasions when the result of the election is uncertain.

"On the role of the Governor-General more broadly, Sir Michael noted ‘there is still more to the office than the official smile, the genteel wave and the memory of plumed helmets of yesteryear.’

Dame Cindy said Sir Michael’s term was also notable for his promotion of youth excellence.

‘Sir Michael carried out his vice-regal duties with the utmost care and good humour, and took particular pride in encouraging and supporting the aspirations of young people.

"In carrying out my own duties as Governor-General during the recent election, I took great comfort in knowing I was following the principles Sir Michael so carefully laid out during his term.

"On behalf of all New Zealanders, Dr Davies and I extend our sincerest condolences to Sir Michael’s whānau at this sad time."

In accordance with Sir Michael's wishes, a state funeral will not be held. Further details will follow from the family in due course.

Sir Michael married Mary Zohrab in 1957, and they had four children (two daughters, two sons) and several grandchildren.

Sir Michael held the following honours:

GNZM: Additional Knight Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit 1996

GCMG: Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George 1996

QSO: Additional Companion of the Queen’s Service Order 2001

KStJ: Knight of Justice of the Order of St John 1996

New Zealand 1990 Commemoration Medal

The Right Honourable – appointed to the Privy Council 1989

- additional reporting ODT Online