The Serious Fraud office has charged a former Kāinga Ora official and three others in relation to $4.2 million in alleged bribes.

The former Tāmaki Regeneration Company (TRC) official and two construction company owners are charged with corruption and bribery, in relation to government-funded contracts worth more than $26.3 million.

Two housing projects and a minor works project, awarded and delivered between March 2020 and March 2024, were used to allegedly funnel the bribes.

The SFO said some of the group's communications allegedly showed project invoices were adjusted to inflate the amount due to be paid. The adjusted invoices were then allegedly submitted to Kāinga Ora and TRC for processing.

The construction company owners allegedly bribed the former Kāinga Ora official with more than $2.6 million through 46 payments into five different bank accounts, and more than $507,000 in credits for the construction of a family home.

An additional $1 million in bribes was allegedly allocated to the former TRC official; however, the former Kāinga Ora official allegedly retained more than $900,000 in payments, with the TRC official allegedly receiving $171,250 in payments and gifts.

"This case involves contracts worth millions of dollars to provide new homes in Auckland neighbourhoods, for the benefit of our communities. The people overseeing these projects are expected to act with integrity," SFO Director Karen Chang said.

TRC was established by the government and Auckland Council to facilitate the regeneration of Tāmaki in Auckland. Kāinga Ora supported the government-owned entity with procurement for builders and developers, and ongoing project management and delivery support.

The first scheduled court appearance for the four people charged is 21 January 2027.