Foul play ruled out after woman's 12-day disappearance

    Cindy Li was found in a garage on Saturday night after she had been missing for 12 days. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald
    Police are today ruling out foul play or third-party involvement as they investigate the mystery of an Auckland woman who disappeared for 12 days before being found alive at the weekend.

    Cindy Li was found alive on Saturday night in a Sandringham garage on the same street she lived on.

    Today police said they were still working to piece together the full circumstances around her movements, and at this stage they did not currently suspect foul play or third-party involvement in her disappearance.

    They have also revealed that she was found at an address that was known to her and which she had access to.

    She was found in a critical condition after being missing for 12 days following an extensive police search.

    Auckland City West CIB detective senior sergeant Geoff Baber said police were continuing to carry out inquiries. 

    He revealed first aid was provided initially by police officers before she was transported to hospital.

    "Cindy does not show any signs of physical injuries; however, she was extremely dehydrated at the time she was located," he said.

    "She remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at hospital."

    Baber said the address was unoccupied by the homeowner during the entire period Li was missing.

    He acknowledged and thanked the local Sandringham community for their concern and assistance in this case.

    "An extensive effort went into locating Cindy including a significant amount of hours spent by search and rescue teams over a number of days, as well as an area canvass of nearby properties and inquiries with local residents.

    "We are relieved that Cindy has been located alive given the number of days she remained missing."

    The 70-year-old has been described by neighbours as a lovely woman who was often seen out walking.

    She was reported missing from her home on Tuesday, November 9.

    "Police found the woman at an address near her Tranmere Rd home around midday (Saturday). She is in a critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit of Auckland Hospital and inquiries are under way to determine what has occurred," police said in a statement.

     

    NZ Herald
