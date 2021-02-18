Thursday, 18 February 2021

3.06 pm

Free period products for all school students

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    All primary, intermediate, secondary school and kura students will have access to free period products from June this year.

    The products have been available to more than 3000 students at 15 schools in Waikato since Term 3 last year, as part of the Access to Period Products pilot programme.

    The Ministry of Education will work with suppliers to manage a phased rollout of the scheme nationwide, which the Government expects will happen by the end of term 2 of this year.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that young people should not miss out on their education because of something that is a normal part of life.

    "Providing free period products at school is one way the government can directly address poverty, help increase school attendance, and make a positive impact on children's wellbeing," she said.

    "We want to see improved engagement, learning and behaviour, fewer young people missing school because of their period, and reduced financial hardship amongst families of participating students."

    Schools and kura must opt in by March to be part of the programme, but will be able to take part at a later date if they do not sign up for the initiative by then.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter