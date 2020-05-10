Sunday, 10 May 2020

Freedom camping petition pulled after threats

    An anti-freedom camping activist has withdrawn a petition to ban the practice, after receiving several threats of violence.

    Almost 8000 people signed Jennifer Branje's petition on the Parliament website, which called for a ban on freedom camping for international visitors when the borders are reopened, following the pandemic.

    But due to violent threats against herself, family and business, she has decided to pull the petition all together.

    She previously said the petition was to start a conversation about freedom camping and hoped the government could get behind them.

    "It's time for us to talk about how we are going to go forward when we reopen our borders... whether it succeeds or fails is not the greatest goal here it is to re-think how we have visitors in New Zealand, what we expect of them and how we should pave the way forward," she said.

    She had also asked the government to cease allocating taxpayer money for further development of free camping sites.

    Branje said today she did not want to give any further comment, but said New Zealand First has since taken up the cause - asking the country whether they are or for or against the idea.

