Frustrated property developer to lay complaint

David Townshend has been unable to start construction on a new housing development in Riccarton. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A property developer is laying a complaint with the city council after a rejected consent delayed his housing build by six months.

David Townshend won a determination with the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) after disputing the rejection.

The city council said his two planned multi-dwelling buildings on Blenheim Rd, Riccarton, did not comply with fire safety regulations in the building code.

He estimates the determination process and delays on his investment have cost him about $100,000.

“This has gone on since last May and was entirely avoidable,” said Townshend.

“It’s wasted a lot of time and money.”

Head of building consenting Sanjay Dutthas said the city council will not appeal the MBIE decision.

An artist’s impression of David Townshend’s two multi-unit buildings. Townshend said the issue came down to how the council was interpreting an acceptable solution, which is a way of meeting the building code relating to the fire rating of the buildings external walls.