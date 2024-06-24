Golriz Ghahraman to be sentenced today

Golriz Ghahraman in the Auckland District Court in March. Photo: RNZ

Former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman will learn her fate today, after her political career was left in tatters following a shoplifting scandal.

Ghahraman, 43, admitted four shoplifting charges relating to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of clothing when she appeared in the Auckland District Court in March.

She had resigned as an MP earlier in the year after the charges came to light.

In a statement, she said stress relating to her work had led her to "act in ways that are completely out of character".

"The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consistent with recent events giving rise to extreme stress response, and relating to previously unrecognised trauma," she said.

The former politician was charged with stealing $695 worth of clothing from Wellington's Cre8iveworx Store on October 22, 2023 and a navy cardigan valued at $389 from Standard Issue in Newmarket on December 22.

She was also charged with two counts of shoplifting from Scotties Boutique in Ponsonby - $5773 of items on 21 December and $2060 worth of goods on December 23.

It is expected her lawyer will seek a discharge without conviction.

Ghahraman will be sentenced in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.