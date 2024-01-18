Golriz Ghahraman due to appear in court next month

Former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman will appear in court on two charges of shoplifting next month. Photo: NZ Herald

Beleaguered former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman will appear in court on two charges of shoplifting next month.

A police spokesman yesterday confirmed charges had been laid against a 43-year-old woman “as part of an investigation into shoplifting reports that are subject to ongoing public interest”.

A spokesman for Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson said it was a matter for police and they would not comment further.

The development came after police officers visited Ghahraman’s home in Auckland's Grey Lynn yesterday. She was seen greeting them at her front gate.

Several officers went inside with her while another stood guard. The police left carrying a brown paper bag, Stuff reported.

Ghahraman announced her resignation on Tuesday, about 17 hours after a third shoplifting allegation surfaced and almost a week after the first accusation was made and she was initially stood down from her portfolios.

She resigned just after The New Zealand Herald obtained security footage appearing to show Ghahraman at Scotties Boutique, the exclusive Ponsonby clothing store she is alleged to have shoplifted from on two occasions.

Four hours after Ghahraman resigned and publicly apologised on Tuesday, two police detectives visited her Grey Lynn home, where they received no answer when they knocked on her door.

A neighbour across the road from her house told the Herald he had seen police “hanging out” on the street early Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: “Police can confirm we were at an Auckland address conducting inquiries as part of our ongoing investigation. We are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

About three hours later, police said they had charged her with two counts of shoplifting relating to alleged incidents on December 23 and 21.

Ghahraman was expected to appear in Auckland District Court on February 1.

“Police are continuing to investigate, but given matters are before the court we are limited in further comment,” the police spokesman said.

The Crimes Act stipulates those who commit theft are liable, if the value of the property stolen exceeds $1000, to a maximum sentence of imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years if convicted.

Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson. Photo: NZ Herald

If the value of the stolen property exceeds $500 but does not exceed $1000, the person faces a maximum term of imprisonment not exceeding one year, and if the value of the stolen property does not exceed $500, then they face imprisonment for a maximum term not exceeding three months.

When Ghahraman announced her resignation on Tuesday, she offered an explanation about why she “act[ed] in ways that are completely out of character”.

“It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work.

“I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them.”

Ghahraman said she “fell short” of the expectations of elected representatives.

“I’m sorry. It’s not a behaviour I can explain because it’s not rational in any way, and after medical evaluation, I understand I’m not well,” she said.

“With that in mind, I don’t want to hide behind my mental health problems, and I take full responsibility for my actions which I deeply regret. I have let down a lot of people and I am very sorry.

“The best thing for my mental health is to resign as a Member of Parliament and to focus on my recovery,” Ghahraman said.

She also thanked Scotties Boutique for the “kindness and empathy” it had shown her.

In a statement shortly after Ghahraman’s resignation, Shaw and Davidson said: “We support the decision she has made to resign.

“It is clear to us that Ms Ghahraman is in a state of extreme distress. She has taken responsibility and apologised.

“We are deeply sorry to see Ms Ghahraman leave under these circumstances and we wish her all the best for the future.”

They refused to comment on the allegations while the police investigations were ongoing, with Shaw saying, “We don’t want to do the police’s job here. What is important is that she is taking responsibility.”