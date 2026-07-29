The government has accepted "in some form" all Covid-19 inquiry's recommendations, promising key advice will be made public within five working days in future pandemics.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Covid 19 Response made 39 recommendations in its first "phase" and a further 24 recommendations in the second phase, which focused primarily on how mandates were rolled out.

The final report was delivered in March, and the government has been considering its response since then.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said New Zealanders had placed enormous trust in the government and made real sacrifices to protect one another, and deserved "a clear account of what happened".

"This response is about learning from it."

Source: Ministry of Health

He said the government had accepted 21 recommendations in full, accepted 36 "in principle" and partially accepted the remaining six.

The resulting changes would be completed within 12 months where possible.

Cabinet had agreed to release advice behind any major decision affecting individuals' rights within five working days in future pandemics.

And while the government would not push ahead with standalone pandemic legislation, it would review the Health Act "to ensure any future response balances the protection of public health, the economy, and New Zealanders' rights".