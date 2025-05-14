Govt announces $140m to tackle truancy

Associate Education Minister David Seymour. Photo: RNZ

The government is allocating $140 million to tackle truancy with a new school attendance service.

The funding boost is aimed at supporting more schools and reaching double the number of students over the next four years, according to Associate Education Minister David Seymour.

He says the funds from this year's Budget included about $123 million for the delivery of a new attendance service and almost $17 million to support and strengthen front-line attendance services.

"Front-line attendance services will be more accountable, better at effectively managing cases, and data driven in their responses. To achieve this, they will soon have access to a new case management system and better data monitoring, and their contracts will be more closely monitored," Seymour said.

He said the new attendance service would address chronic absence and focus on keeping students in school when they return.

"Service providers will work with families, local communities and social agencies to deliver comprehensive services. The level of service provided will depend on the need. It will range from advice and support to schools, to intensive case management of students.

"Schools with the highest numbers of chronically absent students will be able to apply for funding for an in-school service. The schools in this bracket tend to be ones in higher Equity Index (ELI) groups, facing the most socio-economic barriers," Seymour said.

Transitioning to the new attendance service would start at the end of the year and be fully in place from early 2026, he said.