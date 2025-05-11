Govt to crack down on boy racers, fleeing drivers

New legislation will target street racing and other unlawful gatherings. Photo: NZ Police

The government has announced harsher penalties for boy racers and fleeing drivers as it tries to clamp down on anti-social road behaviour.

New legislation is proposed to target drivers who don't stop for police, while speeding or driving dangerously, those taking part in unauthorised street racing or doing burnouts, intimidating convoys and unlawful dirt bike gatherings, or those who cause excessive noise by having siren battles.

A presumptive sentence of vehicle destruction or forfeiture for street racers, those fleeing police, convoys and vehicle owners who fail to identify offending drivers is expected to be set.

Vehicle owners who fail to immediately provide information on a driver who has used their vehicle to flee police will also face a court-ordered fine of up to $10,000.

Infringements for making excessive noise from a vehicle will also increase from $50 to $300. The court-ordered fine will increase from $1000 to $3000.

New legislation will target street racing and other unlawful gatherings. Photo: Police/Supplied

Transport Minister Chris Bishop. Photo: RNZ

The new penalties give police more ability to manage illegal vehicle gatherings by closing off areas and issuing infringements.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said New Zealanders were sick of seeing "idiot drivers" putting the community at risk.

"At present, the penalties for anti-social or intimidating driving behaviour aren't strong enough to deter this appalling behaviour," he said.

"Police reporting shows some types of anti-social road events are actually increasing in frequency. We're saying enough is enough."

Bishop said the changes would be introduced in new legislation, expected mid-2025.

"The legislation will establish a presumptive court-ordered sentence of vehicle forfeiture or destruction," he said. "This means, if someone is convicted of these offences, courts must order that vehicle be destroyed or forfeited to the Crown to be sold."

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said anti-social behaviour on the roads and illegal street racing had no place in the country.

"People have had enough of boy racers and their dangerous, obnoxious behaviour," he said. "These people drive without regard for the danger and disruption it causes to our communities.

"They have no consideration for anyone other than themselves. Our message is clear - if you want drive dangerously, face the consequences."