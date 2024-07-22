Govt replaces Health NZ board with commissioner

Health Minister Shane Reti and PM Christopher Luxon. Photo: ODT files

The government is installing Health NZ Te Whatu Ora's board chair Lester Levy as a commissioner, replacing the organisation's board.

The board normally has seven members but this is down to two, after three members opted not to serve another term and two others resigned with more than a year remaining.

Levy was recently appointed chair of the organisation, and will take over as Commissioner for 12 months.

Health Minister Shane Reti announced the move alongside Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the weekly post-Cabinet media briefing on Monday, saying it was a response to "serious concerns around oversight, overspend and a significant deterioration in financial outlook".

Dr Reti said Health NZ was heading towards a $1.4 billion deficit by the end of the financial year, initially reported to him in March.

"In the months since, the situation has worsened. Health NZ is currently overspending at the rate of approximately $130 million a month," he said.

Levy would be tasked with saving $1.4b, focusing on cost efficiencies including "any back-office bureaucracy which has blown out, particularly in middle management".

He blamed the previous government, saying the "botched health reforms have created significant financial challenges at Health NZ".

"The issues at Health NZ stem from the previous government's mismanaged health reforms, which resulted in an overly centralised operating model, limited oversight of financial and non-financial performance, and fragmented administrative data systems which were unable to identify risks until it was too late."

Dr Reti said he had previously appointed a Crown Observer, a new chair and a board member with financial expertise to tackle the financial problems at the organisation, and bringing in a Commissioner was the strongest ministerial intervention available under the Act.

He said it was not a decision he had taken lightly, "however the magnitude of the issue requires such action".

"Lester Levy has assured me there will be no adverse impacts on the delivery of care in implementing a turnaround plan - rather, he and Health NZ will be seeking to bring the frontline closer to decision-making."