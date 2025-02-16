Govt targets Aussies in new tourism campaign

Tourism Minister Louise Upston and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

The government has today launched a new tourism campaign aimed at getting Australians to visit New Zealand.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, appearing with Tourism Minister Louise Upston, said his first job was in the tourism industry.

"Tourism is really important to our economy," he said, adding that the sector had not bounced back since the pandemic.

Luxon said there was "spare capacity" in airlines and hotels that could be filled.

"Our job… is to make sure we get New Zealand to the top of the bucket list" for Australians, Luxon said.

"My message to Australians is it's time to swap thongs for jandals."

Upston said 2025 was set to be a growth year for the tourism sector.

"We always love to see our Australian friends holidaying here… soaking up the great Kiwi experiences."

She said visitor numbers from Australia were 88 percent of what they were in 2019.

The Australian campaign, dubbed 'Everyone must go', would cost taxpayers $500,000, she said, and would be followed by others targeting other places.

Luxon said with contributions from the private sector, the campaign would run through March and April.

Hospitality NZ welcomed the announcement.

"Today's announcement that renewed effort will be placed on attracting more visitors from Australia is a positive step in returning New Zealand to pre-Covid visitation levels," chief executive Steve Armitage said.

"It's pleasing to see further recognition that tourism and hospitality will play a pivotal role in supporting the government's economic growth agenda.

"This campaign is a good step forward but we are keen to see further investment from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy to drive business into our hospitality operators and communities throughout New Zealand."

Armitage said Australians alone would not make up the gap between current tourism levels and pre-Covid levels.