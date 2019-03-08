Grace Millane murder accused keeps name suppression

gracemillane.jpg Grace Millane was killed on the weekend of her 22nd birthday. Photo: Supplied

The man accused of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane will keep his name suppressed, preventing New Zealand media from naming the alleged killer.

The now 27-year-old Auckland man appeared in the High Court at Auckland last month in a bid to convince Justice Simon Moore that revealing his identity would prejudice his fair trial rights.

Today the judge released his decision to the media.

However, the judgment and the reasons given by Justice Moore have been suppressed.

The name suppression hearing had been held behind closed doors, preventing members of the public from attending.

Several members of the media, however, were present as was the officer in charge of the case, Detective Inspector Scott Beard.

The arguments made at the hearing by the defendant's lawyer Ian Brookie, the Crown Solicitor at Auckland Brian Dickey, the New Zealand Herald, and Stuff were suppressed by Justice Moore

When the defendant first appeared in the Auckland District Court after his arrest in December, Judge Evangelos Thomas declined granting interim name suppression.

However, the accused kept his name out of New Zealand media after Brookie indicated an appeal. Such an appeal automatically imposes a 20 working day suppression order under New Zealand law.

Because of the closure of courts over Christmas and New Year the name suppression hearing wasn't heard until this month.

Brookie had initially sought to appeal of Judge Thomas' decision but decided to abandon the process and instead he made a fresh application for name suppression.

He did so on the basis of fair trial grounds as a result of events between his clients first appearance and transfer to the High Court.

Despite the suppression order, some British media named the accused in its papers, online and on-air.

The Herald later revealed two London newspapers' explanations for naming the accused, after objections were raised with the UK papers by a close friend of the Millane family.

"Whist [we] takes into consideration the laws of other countries when it comes to naming suspects/those charged with a crime and the names of victims of crimes we should stress that the law in New Zealand does not apply to our reporting," the paper replied.

Internet behemoth Google also breached the order when it named the accused in its "what's trending in New Zealand" mass email to New Zealand subscribers.

The email also said there had been more than 100,000 searches on its search engine of the man's name.

The Google breach led to a meeting with Justice Minister Andrew, Attorney-General David Parker, and executives from the Silicon Valley-based company.

Social media users on Twitter and Facebook also published the man's name.