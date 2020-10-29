Greens continue talks with Labour

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw say they expect to have an announcement about how they would work with Labour on Sunday.

Davidson told media today that an agreement would have to go to Green Party members first.

Yesterday, the Greens said they expected to take a deal to their membership by Friday.

Davidson said the party has about 150 delegates representing party members.

Shaw said there were a "lot of moving parts" and if the deal was leaked before Sunday, the party would "cross that bridge" when they come to it.

He said the negotiations are ongoing.

Having won an outright majority on election night, Labour does not need a helping hand to form a government, but the Green Party co-leaders have formally met with Labour leader Jacinda Ardern several times to discuss potential areas of co-operation.

A final deal has not been reached, but RNZ understands Shaw has been offered the climate change portfolio, as a minister outside of Cabinet.

RNZ also understands Davidson will likely be offered a ministerial portfolio, but which one was yet to be decided.

The co-leaders yesterday said they would not be commenting on those reports or speculating.