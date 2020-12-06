Sunday, 6 December 2020

Gun fired at Auckland viaduct bar

    A gun was fired at an Auckland viaduct bar early today after people who were asked to leave the bar became annoyed.

    Police said it was extremely lucky nobody was hurt in the 2.45am incident at Dr Rudi's Rooftop Brewing Co.

    "This was an extremely serious incident with a large number of bystanders, and it is incredibly fortunate that no one was injured," Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich said.

    The incident at Dr Rudi's happened just a fortnight after a shooting was reported at Auckland strip club Calendar Girls.

    Police said a group of people who were removed from Dr Rudi's grew agitated and one presented a firearm.

    "After a brief altercation with others outside of the bar, a firearm was discharged into the foyer ceiling," a police spokeswoman said.

    Nobody was arrested but police were still investigating.

    Comments

    Elderslea Outdoor Factotum Sun, 06/12/2020 - 1:08pm

    Another reason for gun laws. Law abiding is a myth.

