Highlighting the toll of family violence

Data provided by police under the Official Information Act shows that of the homicides in the last decade, 211 of the victims were female. Photo: Getty Images

Christie. Cissy. Joanne. Jasmine. Marie. Blessie. Chozyn. Alicia. Verity. Nicole. Bella. Azalia. Crystal. Michelle. Noelene. Bridget. Gurpreet.



These are just some of the names that made headlines in New Zealand when their lives were ended violently, mostly at the hands of men.

Ten southern women were among the hundreds violently killed in this country in the past decade.

These highlight the worst of the worst cases of abuse, assault, revenge, jealousy, rage and the entitlement of some men to mete out violence and retribution.

Since January 2011 there have been 695 deaths in New Zealand categorised by police as homicides.

A homicide is the killing of one person by another.

In New Zealand, charges that can arise from a homicide include murder and manslaughter and the overlapping offences of infanticide and driving offences causing death.

Data provided by the police under the Official Information Act shows that of the homicides in the last decade, 211 of the victims were female.

Of those, 158 were adults aged 18 and over. Ten were from the South, six in Otago and four in Southland.

Twenty-two of the women were killed in driving or transport-related incidents including quad bike and boating incidents.

The rest died after violent or abusive incidents - and more than half were killed by a partner or family member.

Four of the women were pregnant when they were beaten or stabbed to death. Others were murdered while their children were present.

Police charged 20 partners - husbands, boyfriends or girlfriends - and 21 former or estranged partners with murder or manslaughter.

Just three women were killed in attacks by random strangers and in each case they were in broad daylight, walking or exercising.

The list provided by police only includes homicide cases where someone has been charged.

There are other cases where women have been killed by partners or former partners who also died.

For example in January 2020 Sherine Nath (32) was dead found at her Papatoetoe home. Her young son was critically injured but survived.

Her husband Riki Nath (34) was also found dead and is believed to have been responsible for the fatal incident.

New Zealand has the highest rate of intimate partner violence against women in the OECD.

However, only about 20% of incidents are ever reported, so data collected by authorities is only a small glimpse into an ever-increasing and extremely serious problem.

In New Zealand, one in three women - 35% have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

When psychological and/or emotional abuse is included that figure increases to 55% of women.

While men can also be the victim of intimate partner violence, the majority of the abuse perpetrated is against women.

In most of the cases where women were killed someone was put before the courts charged with murder or manslaughter.

Most of the time they pleaded guilty or were convicted after a jury trial.

A few killers were found not guilty of a murder charge by reason of insanity and while they were not criminally culpable there is no question they were responsible for the death.

In those cases the killers were detained indefinitely as special patients to forensic psychiatric units.

Family or domestic violence is an umbrella term that includes: intimate partner physical and sexual violence, child abuse and neglect, sibling abuse, parental abuse, elder abuse, and violence against disabled people.

