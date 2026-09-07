Labour leader Chris Hipkins is brushing off a poll result which puts his party in the mid-20s, saying the only poll that matters is the election result.

Labour was down 1.9 points in the latest Taxpayers Union-Curia poll, putting the party on 25.9 percent.

Meanwhile, Opportunity has fallen short of the 5 percent threshold needed for getting into Parliament, dropping from 6.1 percent to 4.5 percent.

With no seats, it means the party is no longer kingmaker in this poll.

National has also fallen to 29 percent, but the government bloc's 64 seats compared to the opposition bloc's 56 would see it returned to power should the result be replicated at the election.

Labour dismisses result

Last month, Hipkins dismissed the previous Taxpayers Union-Curia poll as "rogue", and an outlier.

But this time, he said the poll results bounced around.

"I'm just not going to comment on every individual poll between now and election day. There'll be increasing numbers of them. The one that we are really focused on is the one that happens on election day," he said.

Hipkins would not address questions on Labour's internal polling, nor would he say what might have been responsible for the latest polling slump.

But he accused National of being "desperate" with its tax attacks.

"They can't campaign on the truth. They can't campaign on their own track record. So they're making things up about the Labour Party."

Hipkins said the Labour team was feeling "buoyant," and the party had been deliberately holding back some of its policy announcements so it could announce them on the campaign.

"I'd love to see better numbers. We'll be working hard to achieve that."

Opportunity points to previous polls

Opportunity leader Qiulae Wong pointed to the party's positive long-term trend as the true reflection of its position, saying polls tended to bounce around.

"We focus mainly on the overall trend, we've had ten months of moving up across all of the polls that are out there, so we're still feeling very positive," she said.

"We're never taking anything for granted ... we're continuing to get out there and do the hard work, that's what we would have done anyway."

ACT and the Greens could be the beneficiaries of Opportunity's result, Wong said.

"It's hard to say, we do attract support from across the political spectrum and they've certainly been more visible with policy announcements in the last couple of weeks, so it could be down to that."

National and Labour's results showed people were frustrated with a lack of bold policies and strong leadership, she said.

Every possible future on the table - Greens

The Green Party has also been a beneficiary in the latest poll, with a 3.8 point rise to 13.9 percent.

It would give the party a record 18 seats in the House, but with the current opposition bloc only getting 56 in total, it would not have enough to change the government.

But co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said the future was not set in stone.

"If anybody is trying to read the tea leaves on this election, good luck, because the polls and the commentary seems to change every other week," she said.

"Now more than ever, it is critical for New Zealanders to understand that they have to be actively involved in and engage with politics and the future of this country, because every possible future is clearly on the table."

With the Greens and ACT rising, and National and Labour falling, Swarbrick said it showed people were looking for different options.

"I think what we're seeing there is a trend that we're seeing across the rest of the Western world, really, which is where people are moving away from the two legacy parties or the two institutional parties and looking for alternatives, because their lives have not got any better over the last 40 years."

'A long way to go' - Seymour

The poll had ACT up 3.2 to 10.5 percent.

Leader David Seymour put the result down to the party's consistency.

"There's a long way to go in this election, we're grateful and we're encouraged but we know we've gotta keep working," he said.

"We may not be the biggest or the loudest or the newest, but we can point to a long line of changes where we've just had our head down and our bum up, and actually make things better one issue at a time."

Seymour said his party's approach was to diagnose problems and be prepared to offer serious solutions, "even if they're not always popular at first".

Asked whether he had a percentage in mind he'd like the party to reach in polling, Seymour replied: "more."