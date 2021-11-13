Saturday, 13 November 2021

Homicide investigation after Bay of Plenty five-year-old dies

    1. News
    2. National

    A homicide investigation is under way after a 5-year-old boy who was found badly injured at a house in Te Puna, Bay of Plenty, died in Auckland's Starship children's hospital.

    While detectives piece together what happened, the boy has been named by police as Malachi Subecz.

    Emergency services were initially called to a Te Puna residential property on Monday, November 1 after Malachi was found with injuries.

    He was treated in Tauranga Hospital before being airlifted to Auckland. He succumbed to his injuries yesterday morning.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson says police want to speak with anyone who may have seen Malachi in the last couple of months.

    "We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who is yet to speak with police," Rawlinson said.

    • Anyone with any information that will assist the police investigation is asked to contact 105 quoting file number 211101/6453 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

     

    NZME.
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter