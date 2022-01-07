Human remains found on beach confirmed as belonging to adult

Flowers have been left at Leithfield Beach where human remains have been found. Photo: Kurt Bayer

Police have confirmed the human remains found washed ashore on a Canterbury beach are those of an adult.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said today police continued to make inquiries about the human remains found on Leithfield Beach in Hurunui, police have been told

"While police are yet to identify the remains, we are satisfied the deceased person is an adult.

"Police are completing further searches along the Amberley/Leithfield coastline today," Snr Sgt McDaniel said.

Police located the remains after receiving information from a member of the public around 8.30am yesterday.

Police said yesterday the remains were unidentified and the circumstances around how they got there were unknown.

Anyone with information or concerns that could assist in an inquiry was asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P049212549.