Hundreds more Defence Force jobs to go: PSA

Photo: RNZ

Hundreds more civilian New Zealand Defence Force jobs are set to go as part of a major restructure, the Public Service Association says.

The union said NZDF staff were told today of plans for changes in the civilian workforce resulting in a net reduction of 374 roles.

This comes after 145 civilian workers took redundancy last year.

The NZDF has been approached for comment.

The office for the Minister of Defence Judith Collins, when approached for comment, said it was an operational matter for NZDF.

Meanwhile, the union called Prime Minister Christopher Luxon a hypocrite.

"He said his government would spend more on defence but is now responsible for cutting critical civilian expertise that are critical to ensuring that we have a combat-ready Defence Force," PSA National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said.

"The current unstable international climate means government must invest in all areas of defence, but we are seeing the opposite with these dangerous and damaging proposed cuts."

Fitzsimons said the civilians cuts would have a knock-on effect and more uniformed staff would also leave as a result.

"Defence can't operate without a well-resourced civilian workforce to maintain IT systems, provide healthcare for military personnel, provide engineering support for military equipment and other critical functions."

"These cuts mean already heavy workloads will increase, and uniformed staff will pick up some of the duties of civilian workers. That will only worsen NZDF's retention problem. More skilled uniformed staff will leave, further weakening our frontline civil defence and military capability."

Fitzsimons said the PSA would be opposing the cuts.

"These cuts should be stopped if it's serious about prioritising the security of the nation."