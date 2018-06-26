Hunt on for gunman after Lower Hutt shooting

The Armed Offenders Squad are hunting for a gunman after a man was reportedly shot in Lower Hutt today.

The incident happened about 2.15pm at a property on George St, in Stokes Valley.

Police say the alleged shooting is a "family harm incident" and there was no second victim, as earlier thought.

A man is a serious but stable condition in hospital, Inspector Scott Cooper said.

The alleged offender has not been caught yet but police are at the scene and the area will be cordoned off for some time while inquiries are carried out.

Police understand the involved parties are known to each other.

Stokes Valley resident Kathy Fahey said she was heading out of her driveway about 2.15pm to pick up her daughter from school when she spotted a woman "crying hysterically".

A man on a bicycle stopped Fahey and told her to keep traffic from going up the road.

"He says 'can you please hold the traffic down the road, my mate's been shot'."

Fahey was able to collect her daughter from school before she watched the man talking with police, and saw police dogs being deployed.