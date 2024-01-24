Jack Black and Dave Grohl's night out on town

One day after Kiwi Foo Fighters fans were left blindsided by the surprise appearance of Hollywood actor Jack Black on stage during the band’s Saturday night concert in Auckland, the stars were spotted together once again - this time enjoying an evening out at Britomart’s own Ebisu restaurant.

In an Instagram post shared to the platform on Sunday night, the restaurant shared how Black, 54, and Foo Fighters lead singer and founder Dave Grohl, 55, turned up.

“What a night at Ebisu!” reads the caption. “A couple of legends dining with us Jack Black & Dave Grohl.”

Photo: Instagram / ebisubritomart

The pair seem to be in great spirits as they posed for a photo with one of Esibu’s staff members.

On Saturday, the US band performed to an energetic crowd at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium. During the concert, Black surprised fans on stage as he appeared in a tie-dye T-shirt.

His surprise cameo was the last thing that many expected to see on Saturday night for the hit band’s first show in New Zealand since 2018.

Black belted AC/DC’s Big Balls, rock and rolling his heart out in the amusing performance.

Black is in New Zealand as he begins filming the new Minecraft movie, joined by a star-studded cast that includes Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge.

He is also no stranger to performing with the Foo Fighters, having done so in previous tours with his own band Tenacious D.

The Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform at the Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch on January 24 and have their final New Zealand concert at Sky Stadium in Wellington on January 27.