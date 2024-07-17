Jack Black scraps Tenacious D NZ shows after bandmate's Trump comment

Kyle Gass (L) and Jack Black perform as Tenacious D. Photo: Getty

Jack Black has called off the remainder of Tenacious D's tour after his bandmate Kyle Gass made an off-colour comment about the Trump shooting, sparking an outcry.

The musical comedy duo, currently on the Australian leg of their Spicy Meatball tour, were due to arrive in New Zealand next week for a show at Wellington's TSB Arena on July 24 followed by a set at Spark Arena in Auckland on July 26.

Now Gass' controversial joke at a Sydney show on Sunday night has left the band's creative plans on hold for the foreseeable future.

The 64-year-old was presented with a birthday cake on stage when it all went south. Gass was asked to make a birthday wish, to which he apparently replied, "don't miss Trump next time".

The joke came hours after Trump's ear was grazed by a bullet at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

In an Instagram statement on Tuesday night, Black said he felt "blindsided" by what was said.

"I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I know longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.

"I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

An hour later, Gass expressed his regret for the comment in an Instagram statement.

"The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous, and a terrible mistake. I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone.

"What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologise to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused."

It is a rare misstep for the duo who have enjoyed a decades-long career toeing the line with musical comedy.

While many in the Sydney crowd can be heard laughing in video from the concert, the comment launched an angry reaction on social media - with X owner Elon Musk calling it "evil".

Frontier Touring released a statement on Wednesday morning confirming the "regretful" cancellation of the tour, adding that all ticket holders will be automatically refunded in full for the impacted dates in Newcastle, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Wellington and Auckland.

Black was in New Zealand earlier this year filming the Minecraft movie. He delighted fans with a surprise appearance at the Foo Fighters show in January at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium, wearing a black shirt emblazoned with a phoenix and sporting a pounamu around his neck.