Kiwi music veteran Eddie Low dies

Eddie Low. File photo

Veteran New Zealand singer Eddie Low has died at age 81 after battling cancer.

Low was born blind because of the German measles in Rotorua on May 14, 1943.

He was educated at the Foundation for the Blind in Auckland from the age of 5 and started his first band when he was 13 with two friends, called The Three Blind Mice.

He went on to establish a reputation as an outstanding vocalist and multi-instrumentalist.

In 2006, Low received a NZ Order of Merit (MNZM) for his services to music.

Three years later in 2009, he was the recipient of the Variety Artists of NZ's Benny Award for his lifetime achievement in the entertainment industry.

In a media statement released by family, daughter Maria Low talked of her father's "strength, resilience, and indomitable spirit".

"He never thought of his blindness as a disability - it was just something he happened to have. His only fear was that people would think he couldn't do something because of his sight, but if anything, it made him even more stubborn, more determined, to prove he could do anything others could do, and more.

"The odds were stacked against Dad from the beginning, but he beat them one by one. He never knew how talented he was and how much he inspired all of us as well as other singers and musicians."

Low is survived by three children, five grandchildren, one great grandchild and partner of five years, Kerry.

A service, which will be livestreamed, will be held in Christchurch.