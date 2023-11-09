Labour MP accused of bullying teen volunteer

Ginny Andersen Photo: RNZ

Labour MP Ginny Andersen is facing a complaint to the party that she bullied a teenage volunteer several times over three years.

RNZ has seen the complaint.

In it, the complainant said their teenage daughter - who had volunteered for Andersen alongside their son - had felt brought down by the MP on multiple occasions, but the worst was on election night this year, October 14.

Andersen had yelled at both, the complaint said, claiming they did not do enough volunteering in the election and making them feel that was the reason she lost the Hutt South seat.

The complaint said Andersen had told them: "Maybe you should have done some more doorknocking".

Other examples raised included her daughter being told she was "useless" by the MP over a mix-up in 2020, yelling at her over the phone for deciding to attend a family trip instead of volunteering, and brushing aside complaints about bullying by others when this was brought to her attention.

"I think having an MP that represents a party that talks about kindness and having her treat my daughter like this is unacceptable and I want to see some action and the party to take action on this issue."

Andersen has refused to be interviewed, referring RNZ instead to a statement.

"I'm aware a complaint has been made about comments I've made in the past," she said in the statement.

"I'm really sorry if my comments caused hurt. I'm committed to fully engage in the Labour Party process to resolve the matter."

Labour's general secretary Rob Salmond confirmed the party had received the complaint but would not be saying more.

"We can confirm we've received a complaint from a member regarding comments made to them by Ginny Andersen. Complaints and the process to investigate them are confidential, so we can't say anything more at this time."