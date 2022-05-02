Live: PM returns to post-Cabinet presser

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will this afternoon appear in her first post-Cabinet press conference in three weeks.

It comes as the country today reopens to international visitors from around 60 visa-waiver countries for the first time in over two years.

Like Australians already, they can now travel here without isolation if they are vaccinated and do a pre-departure and arrival test for Covid-19.

Thousands of visitors are expected to arrive today from around the world.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Mark Mitchell

Ardern will front the press conference at 4pm, where she is expected to face questions on a range of issues over the past few weeks.

Ardern has not fronted a post-Cabinet press conference since before her recent Singapore and Japan trip.

Since then has been the High Court decision ruling that although MIQ was a critical component of the Government's elimination strategy, the combination of the virtual lobby and narrow emergency criteria meant New Zealanders' rights to enter their country were infringed.

This morning Ardern also faced questions on taxation, after Revenue Minister David Parker last week started a national conversation on fairness in the tax system and potential for a wealth tax.

On Newshub's AM Show today, Ardern reiterated her pledge not to introduce a capital gains tax while she was Prime Minister but did not rule out a wealth tax, saying Labour was yet to form its 2023 tax policy.

In the 2020 election campaign, Ardern was asked if she would resign as Prime Minister if her government did implement a wealth tax and replied: "I won't allow it to happen as PM."

That had come after questioning about the Green Party's policy for a new 1 percent tax on those with a net wealth of more than $1 million.