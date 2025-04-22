Locals want speed limit cut after pedestrian death

Truck driver Rob McKinley was struck and killed while crossing the road outside the World Famous Sheffield Pie Shop. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

It could still be months before a speed limit reduction is considered for a Canterbury town following the death of a pedestrian.

Rob McKinley.

Truck driver Rob McKinley, 66, was struck and killed by a ute while crossing State Highway 73 on his way to the World Famous Sheffield Pie Shop at 6.30am on April 1.

McKinley, from Ikamatua on the West Coast, worked for Ahaura Transport and was on his way to Christchurch.

Pie shop owner Ben Holmes said McKinley regularly stopped for a coffee.

Holmes said two of his staff rushed to help McKinley and called emergency services.

“One girl was there when Rob passed so that’s really, really tough.”

Holmes said McKinley’s family visited the shop after the accident to thank the staff for their efforts.

“It meant a lot to the family that he wasn’t alone.”

He said the Sheffield community had rallied around to support the staff.

The township’s residents have long pushed to reduce the speed limit through Sheffield from 70km/h to 50km/h.

Said Holmes: “Commonsense has not prevailed in this situation at all. Unfortunately the community has been saying this (fatality) was waiting to happen.”

Flowers placed at the site where Rob McKinley, 66, was killed while crossing the road on April 1. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

West Melton, Darfield, Springfield and Arthur’s Pass, all on SH73, have 50km/h limits.

Since the fatality, Holmes has written to NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg about lowering Sheffield’s speed limit.

Grigg has passed on Holmes’ concerns to Transport Minister Chris Bishop.

Despite the fatality, NZTA says the earliest a reduced limit could be considered is June, and even then, there’s no guarantee of any change.

Sheffield and Kirwee residents want their speed limits on State Highway 73 dropped from 70km/h to 50km/h. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

A NZTA spokesperson said any changes must align with the new Transport Setting of Speed Limits Rule 2024, meet risk thresholds, and attract funding under current safety priorities.

“Government policy prioritises value-for-money safety improvements only at the highest-risk locations,” the spokesperson said.

Holmes said the process should not be so complex.

“How much admin does there need to be for a 50km/h sign to be erected? We know customers and travellers won’t blink an eye that it changed.”