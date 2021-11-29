Locations Covid case visited in Nelson-Tasman region revealed

There is one confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Nelson-Tasman region.

The Ministry of Health announced the case at 1pm. The positive test result was returned on Sunday night.

The case and their close contacts are in isolation, with testing of those contacts under way, a ministry spokesperson said.

"Investigations into the possible source of infection are ongoing."

It is the first confirmed case, likely to be infectious, in the region since last year.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said she is sure this will be a wake-up call for people in the area.

"We've known that it will be a matter of when, not if, and as we've watched cases appear in other parts of New Zealand, we've always known that at some point this region would see another case.

"I want to encourage people to remember the good protocols we have around masks and scanning and if you haven't been vaccinated yet, now is definitely the time to get in and get that started," she said.

When asked exactly where in the region the case is, Reese said the ministry is working through a risk assessment and no further details on the case will be provided until then.

As of Saturday, 91 per cent of the Nelson Marlborough DHB had one dose of the vaccine and 83.7 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Reece said the vaccination rate in Nelson is solid but could be better.

"I think we should see 90 per cent as not a target but if we can get beyond that, we start to reduce the risk to our whole community. We've still got room to improve."

Several exposure events are being assessed and any locations of interest confirmed will be published on the Ministry's website.

The first locations were published on the ministry's site about 6pm.

Locations of interest in Nelson-Tasman