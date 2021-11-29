Monday, 29 November 2021

Locations Covid case visited in Nelson-Tasman region revealed

    There is one confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Nelson-Tasman region.

    The Ministry of Health announced the case at 1pm. The positive test result was returned on Sunday night.

    The case and their close contacts are in isolation, with testing of those contacts under way, a ministry spokesperson said.

    "Investigations into the possible source of infection are ongoing."

    It is the first confirmed case, likely to be infectious, in the region since last year.

    Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said she is sure this will be a wake-up call for people in the area.

    "We've known that it will be a matter of when, not if, and as we've watched cases appear in other parts of New Zealand, we've always known that at some point this region would see another case.

    "I want to encourage people to remember the good protocols we have around masks and scanning and if you haven't been vaccinated yet, now is definitely the time to get in and get that started," she said.

    When asked exactly where in the region the case is, Reese said the ministry is working through a risk assessment and no further details on the case will be provided until then.

    As of Saturday, 91 per cent of the Nelson Marlborough DHB had one dose of the vaccine and 83.7 per cent were fully vaccinated.

    Reece said the vaccination rate in Nelson is solid but could be better.

    "I think we should see 90 per cent as not a target but if we can get beyond that, we start to reduce the risk to our whole community. We've still got room to improve."

    Several exposure events are being assessed and any locations of interest confirmed will be published on the Ministry's website.

    The first locations were published on the ministry's site about 6pm.

    Locations of interest in Nelson-Tasman

    Location nameAddressDayTimesWhat to doUpdated
    Ewing Poultry Hope83 Main Road Hope, Hope, Richmond 7020Saturday 27 November10:30 am - 11:00 amSelf-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.29 Nov 6:00 pm
    Lone Star Nelson, Nelson90 Hardy Street, Nelson 7010Friday 19 November8:15 pm - 8:45 pmSelf-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.29 Nov 6:00 pm
    Richmond Liquid Laundromat, Nelson11 Croucher Street, Richmond, Nelson 7020Friday 19 November4:45 pm - 6:30 pmSelf-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.29 Nov 6:00 pm
    Z Rutherford Service Station, Nelson106 Rutherford Street, Nelson 7010Saturday 20 November5:00 am - 5:30 pmSelf-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.29 Nov 6:00 pm
    Z Richmond Service Station, Richmond8 Gladstone Road, Richmond 7020Saturday 27 November10:45 am - 11:10 amSelf-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.29 Nov 6:00 pm
    Richmond Liquid Laundromat, Nelson11 Croucher Street, Richmond, Nelson 7020Thursday 25 November6:15 pm - 8:00 pmSelf-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.29 Nov 6:00 pm
    PAK n SAVE Richmond Mall RichmondCorner Queen, Croucher and, Talbot Street, Richmond, Nelson 7020Saturday 27 November1:40 pm - 2:15 pmSelf-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.29 Nov 6:00 pm
    Richmond Mall, NelsonCorner Queen, Croucher and, Talbot Street, Richmond, Nelson 7020Saturday 27 November1:30 pm - 2:40 pmSelf-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.29 Nov 6:00 pm
    McDonald's Nelson111 Rutherford Street, Nelson 7010Saturday 20 November5:00 am - 5:30 amSelf-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.29 Nov 6:00 pm
    Hey Sushi Richmond Mall Food Court, RichmondCorner Queen, Croucher and Talbot Street, Richmond, Nelson 7020Saturday 27 November2:15 pm - 2:30 pmSelf-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.29 Nov 6:00 pm
    Z Richmond Service Station, Richmond8 Gladstone Road, Richmond 7020Saturday 27 November2:35 pm - 2:45 pmSelf-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.29 Nov 6:00 pm
    Four Square Mapua64 Aranui Road, Mapua 7005Saturday 20 November4:00 pm - 5:00 pmSelf-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.29 Nov 6:00 pm
    Z Rutherford Service Station, Nelson106 Rutherford Street, Nelson 7010Friday 19 November8:30 pm - 9:00 pmSelf-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.29 Nov 6:00 

     

