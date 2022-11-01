Man (23) dies in Timaru workplace accident

A 23-year-old man has died in a workplace accident in Timaru.

The death happened at a commercial premises on Racecourse Road, police said in a statement.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are underway and WorkSafe has been notified.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed sent two fire units to the address after receiving a call at 12.23pm.

Police and StJohn ambulance also responded to the incident at the address.