Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Man (23) dies in Timaru workplace accident

    1. News
    2. National

    A 23-year-old man has died in a workplace accident in Timaru.

    The death happened at a commercial premises on Racecourse Road, police said in a statement.

    Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are underway and WorkSafe has been notified.

    Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed sent two fire units to the address after receiving a call at 12.23pm.

    Police and StJohn ambulance also responded to the incident at the address.