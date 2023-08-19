Man arrested after 'incident' in Christchurch street

Armed police, the Armed Offenders Squad and Fenz have cordoned off a Matai Street West in Riccarton. Photo: Sam Sherwood

A man has been taken into custody after armed police cordoned off a street in Riccarton, Christchurch, due to an "incident".

The Herald understands a person at an address at Matai St West has threatened to harm police.

Multiple police vehicles are in the street. Photo: Sam Sherwood

A witness said at least a dozen police vehicles are on the street.

"A 35-year-old man has been taken into custody without incident, and charges will follow in due course," police said.

A fire engine and the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) have been called in. Photo: Sam Sherwood

Earlier, an armed police officer told people trying to access the street that there had been an "incident" and that the street was blocked off.

The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) and a Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) vehicle were also in the street.

The witness said the fire engine drove onto a property followed by police officers.