Man charged with damaging Loafers Lodge lift

Five people died in the fire at Loafers Lodge on May 16 and another 90 were made homeless. Photo: RNZ

A man has been charged with intentionally damaging the elevator at a Wellington boarding house just weeks before a fatal fire.

The 25-year-old was due to appear in Wellington District Court on Thursday.

Five people died in the fire at Loafers Lodge on May 16 which left a further 90 homeless.

The blaze began on the third floor of the building, with several residents having to be rescued from the rooftop by firefighters.

A 48-year-old, who has name suppression, has been charged with the death of the five men, and the case will next be heard in early October.

Three councils (Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown Lakes) with the most boarding houses like Loafers Lodge in their area were recently told to improve their building warrant of fitness systems.

The victims of the fire were Michael Wahrlich, 67, of Wellington who was known to many Wellingtonians as 'Mike the Juggler'; Melvin Joseph Parun, 68; Peter Glenn O'Sullivan, 64; Kenneth Barnard, 67 and Liam Hockings, 50.