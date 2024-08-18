Man 'critical' after hit by two vehicles: police

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by at least two vehicles in the Bay of Plenty.

One of the drivers was assisting police with their investigation, but police have appealed for the driver of the second car - described as a blue SUV - to come forward.

The man was walking in White Pine Bush Rd near Whakatāne when he was hit shortly after midnight on Saturday, police said.

It was believed the injured man was struck by at least two vehicles.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and an investigation had begun.

Anyone in the area around the time of the crash was asked to contact 105 - the police non-emergency service - or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.