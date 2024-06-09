Sunday, 9 June 2024

Man critical after reported stabbing in Auckland

    1. News
    2. National

    Armed police, supported by the Eagle helicopter, descended on a home in Auckland after a man was found critically injured last night.

    A police spokesperson said they were called to an address on Wallace Rd in Papatoetoe just after 9pm.

    They said police were armed in precaution, as initial reports did not indicate how the man was hurt. The New Zealand Herald has reported he was stabbed.

    No charges have been, laid but another man - known to the victim - was assisting police.

     - RNZ

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter