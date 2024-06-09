Man critical after reported stabbing in Auckland

Armed police, supported by the Eagle helicopter, descended on a home in Auckland after a man was found critically injured last night.

A police spokesperson said they were called to an address on Wallace Rd in Papatoetoe just after 9pm.

They said police were armed in precaution, as initial reports did not indicate how the man was hurt. The New Zealand Herald has reported he was stabbed.

No charges have been, laid but another man - known to the victim - was assisting police.

- RNZ