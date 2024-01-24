Man in custody as police swarm central Auckland

A man is arrested by police after the incident at Albert Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man is in police custody after a stand-off with police in Auckland’s Albert Park this afternoon which resulted in the evacuation of several central city buildings.

The stand-off between the man making “concerning comments” and police lasted about 90 minutes, with widespread disruption to Auckland’s CBD.

A New Zealand Herald reporter at the scene said police can be heard speaking into a megaphone.

“Come out,” police could be heard saying.

The man was later taken into custody.

As a precaution, Albert Park was evacuated and the streets immediately surrounding the park have been cordoned off.

A witness inside the University of Auckland grounds said the police appeared to be dealing with a man sitting next to a wheelchair inside Albert Park.

Princes St, Kitchener St and Wellesley St are all affected.

A police spokesperson says buildings on Princes St and Bowen Lane have also been evacuated.

“There will be a visible Police presence in the area while this matter is resolved, and the public is advised to stay away during this time.”

Witnesses have told the Herald there are “heaps of cops with their rifles out, and the helicopter was out earlier”. One said he saw about 30 police officers at the scene.

A number of bus services around central Auckland have been affected by the incident with detours through the central city in place.

Two university students told the Herald they are trapped in a university building with their car parked on Princes St.

The incident has meant a Northern Motorway off-ramp has also been closed on Wellesley St.

Motorists are being told to delay their journey or follow directions of emergency services in the area and expect delays.

Auckland Art Gallery is among the buildings evacuated after police instruction, a spokesman for Auckland Unlimited said.

The nearby University of Auckland has told all its staff to avoid the area while the incident unfolded.

The police eagle helicopter is circling Auckland CBD while the incident is unfolding.

Police on motorbikes are doing laps around the art gallery on the footpath.

Ambulances and fire trucks have also been seen in the area.