Man who died after being found injured named

Police are still trying to establish how Abdul Nabizadah was injured and killed. Photo: RNZ

Police have named the man who died after being found critically injured in the Wellington suburb of Miramar this week.

He was 63-year-old Abdul Nabizadah.

A man was found critically injured on a footpath at the intersection of Camperdown and Totora Rds about 2.20am on Monday.

He died in Wellington Hospital on Tuesday morning.

It was the second serious incident, following the burglary of a Darlington Rd address 20 minutes earlier, in which two adults found a stranger in their home.

After being confronted and fighting with one of the residents, the intruder fled.

A post-mortem investigation has found the cause of Nabizadah's death was a result of blunt force head injuries.

Detective inspector Nick Pritchard said Nabizadah was not involved in the burglary, and police were still trying to establish how he was injured.

Pritchard said he was originally from Afghanistan and his body was released to his family on Thursday.

Nabizadah was laid to rest on Thursday afternoon.

Wellington Afghan community president Reza Hakimyar told RNZ it had been a really hard time.

"I can say still our community members are feeling really, really not good because we understand how he was so important for all of us."

Hakimyar said it had been difficult for his family, and his younger brother had come over from Australia in shock.

He said the community had visited the man this week and his family to support them.

"We all come together to stay and be supportive with his family and each other because we all knew him."

Motukairangi/Eastern Ward councillor Teri O'Neill said tragedies like this left ripples through families, neighbourhoods, and the city as a whole.

"My aroha goes to his loved ones, neighbours, and the wider Afghan community who are feeling this loss deeply.

"We owe it to Abdul and to all our communities to keep working toward a Wellington where safety, dignity, and belonging are real for everyone."

Meanwhile, she said there would be a community meeting in on Tuesday to discuss safety issues.

Rongotai MP Julie Anne Genter shared her condolences with the man's whānau and friends.

"It's absolutely tragic and devastating when something like this happens, understandably people who live locally have been shocked and very concerned about this turn of events."

Genter said she supported plans to organise a community event next week.

"I think it's the right thing for people to do is to come together and talk about what happened and what can be done to improve safety and security."

She hoped to attend the meeting.

Pritchard said police were seeking dashcam footage across the suburb on the morning Nabizadah sustained the injuries.

"We would like to hear from any motorist who was driving in the Miramar suburb between midnight and 3am on Monday, 17 March and has dashcam footage of their trip.

"We would like to hear from anyone in the Nevay Road, Camperdown Road and Darlington Road area between 12.20am and 3am that same morning.

"Mr Nabizadah was wearing a brown jacket with a blue t-shirt underneath, black trousers and light brown coloured shoes. He was located near his vehicle, a silver-coloured Toyota Aqua, with the registration NQE681."

He said if a member of the public saw a person fitting that description at the time they should contact police.

Pritchard said the police were reviewing CCTV and were continuing enquiries into the movements of the victim, including to establish if his death and the burglary were linked.

Burglary inquiries were ongoing.

"We also want to hear from anyone who locates any discarded items of property on their sections, and anyone who has seen but not reported suspicious activity or prowling in the area over the last couple of weeks, including any previously unreported thefts from properties or vehicles since early March."