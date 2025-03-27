Mass signal failure halts trains in Wellington

Wellington Station on Thursday morning after a mass signal failure halted all trains. Photo: RNZ

Train services to and from Wellington Station have been suspended because of a mass signal failure.

Metlink says it's currently attempting to source buses to replace the trains, and trains will remain suspended until further notice.

All of the Greater Wellington train lines are affected by the signal failure.

Buses were expected to arrive shortly.

A worker at Wellington Station said the fault is between Wellington and Kaiwharawhara.

Karen Shaw says her daughter's commute to Porirua for her course has been delayed as a result of the signal fault.