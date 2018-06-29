Minister: Top cop's Louise Nicholas comments 'unacceptable'

nicholas_280915.jpg Louise Nicholas. Photo: ODT files

Police Minister Stuart Nash was unaware of Wally Haumaha's "deeply disappointing" comments to an investigation into police sex allegations before appointing him as the new deputy commissioner last month.

A Herald investigation this morning revealed Haumaha questioned why Louise Nicholas publicly accused his friends in the police of raping her in the 1980s and continued to support them after the scandal broke, according to interviews with fellow officers.

One officer told the 2004 Operation Austin investigation into the police sex allegations that Haumaha described Nicholas' allegations as "a nonsense" and that "nothing really happened and we have to stick together".

Nicholas, who now works with the police advising new recruits and supporting victims of abuse, was so angry to hear of Haumaha's appointment that she demanded a meeting with him and Commissioner Mike Bush to voice her opposition.

"I didn't hold back. I said 'I've read your statement, Wally, and I know what you said. You put it out there about how wonderful these men were'," said Nicholas.

Bush said last night Haumaha was a highly respected leader who "deeply regrets" the comments he made during Operation Austin.

"Mr Haumaha recognises that the culture in the police at that time was unacceptable," said Bush.

"He has since been a relentless advocate and supporter of the widespread change in police culture and leadership."

Bush, who went to the same Rotorua school as Haumaha, was on the State Services Commission panel which interviewed candidates to replace Viv Rickard in the statutory role of deputy commissioner.

nash_nzme.jpg Police Minister Stuart Nash was not told of Wally Haumaha's comments before promoting him. Photo: NZME

A SCC spokesman has yet to answer questions about what the panel was told.

But Police Minister Stuart Nash, who recommended that the Governor-General appoint Haumaha to the role, said he was unaware of his comments in Operation Austin.

"The comments are deeply disappointing and are unacceptable.

"DC Haumaha has learned from that and has gone on to do substantial and worthwhile work to improve the safety of women and youth."

Nash gave a commitment to Louise Nicholas that police will not "take the foot off the accelerator" in regards to ongoing efforts to improve their response to victims of offending.

"I encourage women and men to speak up if they witness or are subjected to unacceptable conduct.

"People learn and people change. Police organisational culture and practice is now more progressive and empathetic.

"The drive to increase diversity in new recruits and at senior ranks is one sign of this. Police have spent ten years working to change their organisational culture and that work remains ongoing."

Mr Haumaha was a close friend of Clint Rickards, Brad Shipton and Bob Schollum when they worked together at the Rotorua police station in the 1980s and 1990s.

He remained friends with them after they left the station and telephoned Mr Rickards - who was by then assistant commissioner in charge of Auckland - shortly after Ms Nicholas publicly alleged in 2004 the trio raped her in group sex sessions.

Her allegations - including being violated with a police baton - triggered an exhaustive police investigation, Operation Austin, as well as a commission of inquiry into the culture of the police and how sexual assault cases were investigated.

Mr Rickards, Shipton and Schollum claimed the group sex with Nicholas was consensual and were found not guilty at the 2006 trial.

wally.jpg Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha was appointed to the position in May. Photo: NZME

The jury was unaware Shipton and Schollum were already in prison on other rape charges laid by Operation Austin.

Mr Haumaha was a senior sergeant in Rotorua when he was interviewed about the culture of the station in the 1980s.

Police Minister Stuart Nash has lauded Mr Haumaha's "clear vision and leadership skills".

"I expect him to play a key role to strengthen Maori leadership within police and enhance the relationship between police and Maori communities, in order to reduce both victimisation and offending."

Ms Nicholas acknowledged what Mr Haumaha has achieved but pointed to his statement to Operation Austin as evidence of a poor attitude towards women.

"I had seen Wally around in Rotorua. Clearly, he ran with this crowd," Ms Nicholas said, referring to Haumaha's statement about his friendship with the men she accused of rape.

"I'm not saying he did anything wrong. I don't know. But I've never been comfortable standing in the same room with Wally because he was mates with these guys."

At a chance meeting at a Police College event in the past year or so, Ms Nicholas said she declined an offer from Haumaha to have a "cup of coffee and put water under the bridge".

But when he was appointed to the deputy role, Nicholas said she "hit the roof" and asked to meet Mr Bush and Mr Haumaha.

She also insisted deputy commissioner Mike Clement, who was a senior member of the Operation Austin team, be present.

She was reluctant about speaking publicly for fear of being branded racist - an attack levelled at her by supporters of Mr Rickards at the time of her original allegations.

"I'm not doing this to be a vindictive bitch.

"The police have worked hard to change their culture over the last 10 years or so," Ms Nicholas said.

"But without the right leadership, without the right attitude towards women, they can tumble backwards.

"Will Wally uphold what the police have fought hard for? Or will he take the foot off the accelerator?"

A senior police media adviser responded to a message left on Mr Haumaha's phone yesterday.

Later, in a written statement, Mr Bush confirmed Mr Haumaha met Ms Nicholas to "assure her he remains committed to continuing the work the organisation has done ... to improve our culture and our service to victims of sexual assault".