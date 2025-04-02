More than half of workers regret career choice: survey

Photo: RNZ

More than half of New Zealand workers wish they had chosen a different career, according to a new survey.

The Evolving Working Life Report, conducted by the employment website SEEK, showed of the 1045 respondents, 54 percent said they regretted their work choice.

SEEK's country manager Rob Clark told RNZ's Morning Report that of those who regretted their career, half said it was because they didn't earn enough, 36 percent said their interests or passions had changed, 24 percent said they found their work unfulfilling, while another 22 percent gave a poor work-life balance as the main cause of their dissatisfaction.

"The top three reasons are that A, they don't earn enough; B, you know, their interests and passions have changed over time; and three, you know, their job's less fulfilling than they had hoped."

Clark said the younger the respondent, the more likely they were to experience career regret.

Among Millennials 61 reported they would choose a different career if they could, compared with 56 percent of Gen Z workers, 51 percent among Gen X, and 41 percent of Baby Boomers.

"Certainly for the younger generation, not earning enough is very much the top reason."

And while 41 percent were open to the idea of a career change, only six percent were actively moving towards one, he said.

Regrettably, money worries, while cited as the main cause of career regret, were also given as the greatest barrier to career change.

Over half the respondents said financial concerns held them back from making a switch to a new role, 40 percent said they felt it was too late to change, while 33 percent said they lacked relevant qualifications.

A quarter said they felt overwhelmed about making a career shift, and 24 percent said they didn't know where to start.

This was despite many holding a grim view of the future, with 85 percent recognising New Zealanders are working longer than ever, and more than 2 in 5, or 41 percent believing they will work past their 70s.

But there was some cause for hope, Clark said.

More than half, or 52 percent, felt positive about their future careers. There was also a sense of security, with 55 percent believing that their current role will exist in 10 years, while only 11 percent were concerned that their skills and experience will become redundant with technology advancements.

"The most optimistic were the younger generation.

"[They] have a bit more time to change their career if they're not enamoured by their current career choice.

"It's important to recognise that a career change is possible at any stage of the working life.

"There are many options now available to understand what career options are out there and what skills and qualifications you need if you do want to make a change."