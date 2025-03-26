More job losses likely at Tertiary Education Commission

Further job cuts at the Tertiary Education Commission are being proposed, as the government looks to further shrink its budget.

Staff were told today the latest restructure would see a net loss of 22 roles, on top of 28 positions that were cut in April last year.

The Public Service Association said those job losses were part of an effort to slash spending by 6% - or $25 million - over four years.

It said the new cuts will see an extra $12 million shaved off the Commission's budget.

The PSA said if the proposal goes ahead, the agency will have lost nearly 14% of its workforce in little more than a year.

There have now been almost 10,000 job cuts in the public sector since the National-Act-NZ First government came in to power in 2023.

TEC chief executive Tim Fowler said in a statement the newest cuts were 6.5% of staff at TEC.

"TEC is consulting its staff on an organisational change programme to support the government's priorities and supporting the efficient and effective delivery of our core functions.

"A consultation document was released to staff on 26 March for their feedback before final decisions and potential implementation in May.

"We are also considering other non-people related operating costs as part of the savings programme."

PSA national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said the losses were devastating.

"The government talks a big game about economic growth, but at the heart of thriving economies around the world is a well-funded, well managed tertiary education system and this is just the opposite," Fitzsimons said.

She criticised the move saying the organisation has already been cut to the bone with other costs such as research, travel, contractors, property and IT slashed.

"Ordering more cuts when the government knows costs can only be saved by reducing the TEC workforce shows how little the government cares about those who help our tertiary education sector function effectively.

"This is an agency overseen by multiple ministers who are demanding it do more with less. We worry this will lead to increased workloads and burnout for an already stretched workforce," Fitzsimons said.