Mother posts cryptic update about missing woman

Breanna Muriwai was last seen in August 2022. Photo: NZ Police

The mother says of a woman missing two years says their family has "had news of our beloved girl", but police say there are no updates in the case

Breanna Muriwai, 28, was last seen in August 2022 at Te Horo Beach on the North Island's Kāpiti Coast, and police said it was unusual for her to not stay in contact with her friends and family.

Searches were carried out looking for her and her belongings in the area, and her movements to Palmerston North and Te Horo Beach on the night she disappeared were examined by police.

On Monday night, Muriwai's mother, Jasmin Gray posted on social media that the family "had news of our beloved girl".

She thanked supporters for their aroha through the long hikoi.

"It wasn't the outcome we were hoping for, but we still hold onto hope that we will have our closure and the fullest justice," Gray said.

"At this stage me and my whanau will be taking some time to process the reality of it all."

Police on Monday night told RNZ there was no update in the case.

In October 2022, police said Muriwai's phone had been found on a local beach.

People walking in areas between Te Horo Beach and Peka Peka and fishers in the area were asked to look out for any items of clothing or items from a handbag, and to hand them in.

About a week later a separate appeal was made for news about a purple and pink suitcase that had been spotted on the Sea Road beach access.