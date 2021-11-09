Multiple fatalities after serious crash south of Levin

There are multiple fatalities following a serious crash on State Highway 1 south of Levin.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, involving a truck and a car, just after 3pm.

Police confirmed in a statement this evening there are multiple fatalities, however further information was unavailable.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and delay their journey, if possible.

"There are no diversions in place and police are working to be able to reopen one lane of the road as quickly as possible", police said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised at 4pm that the Serious Crash Unit was on the scene to investigate.

The road is likely to remain closed for several hours.