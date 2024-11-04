Murder-accused appears in court

Police at the cordon of a murder investigation in Auckland. Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

The man accused of murdering a woman in West Auckland last night appeared in the Waitākere District Court on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to a Brandon Street property just after 11pm on Sunday, finding a woman who had been stabbed mutiple times.

She was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.

Armed police guarded the scene overnight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby, of Waitemata CIB, said a 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He was charged with her murder.

He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear in the Auckland High Court later this month.

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the woman's death, Libby said.

Cordons remained in place and a scene examination was underway.

"An increased police presence will remain in the area while enquiries are carried out. However, we do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and we are providing them with support at this tragic time."