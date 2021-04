Police are examining the scene and interviewing witnesses in Taupō after a serious assault. Photo: NZ Herald

A 34-year-old is facing a murder charge after a man was seriously assaulted and died in Taupō.

Police said they were called to the attack in Arthur Cr just after 11pm yesterday and the man subsequently died.

A homicide investigation has been launched, with police speaking to witnesses and examining the scene.

"A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder," police said.

He was to appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow.