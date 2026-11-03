Two people have been charged in relation to the death of an 11-year-old boy with New Zealand family who went missing more than a year ago in Canada.

RNZ earlier reported Kai Pavlovic's New Zealand-based family had "grave concerns for his safety".

Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) received a request for a well-being check for Kai on September 26, 2025. They earlier said it was believed he was with a caretaker who they were actively working to identify.

On Tuesday, British Columbia Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sergeant Freda Fong said that in June this year the IHIT team took over the investigation.

"Working closely with Burnaby Serious Crimes Unit, investigators continued efforts to locate Kai and advance the investigation, which ultimately led to the discovery of his remains."

On October 30 local time, IHIT investigators arrested Branko Bijelic, a 51-year-old from Burnaby, in relation to charges of second-degree murder and indignity to human remains. Sarah Bijelic, 46, was charged with manslaughter.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share this update in the investigation into Kai's death," Fong said.

"There are no words to accurately express the sadness surrounding the circumstances."

"We recognise the concern this investigation has caused within the community, and our thoughts are with Kai's loved ones and those affected by this tragedy. We thank the public for their assistance and for coming forward with information."

Fong said the charges marked a "significant milestone following more than a year of investigation".

"While this is an important development, our work continues as the case moves through the prosecution process."

As this matter is now before the courts, IHIT would not be releasing further information.

Kai's aunt, Helen Kok, earlier told RNZ that Kai, who is a New Zealand citizen, was an "exceptionally kind, caring, intelligent, and funny young boy".

"He is outgoing, makes friends easily, and is brave enough to give anything and everything a try."

Kai relocated with his mother and stepfather to Vancouver in 2023.

"We have lost contact with Kai. His extended family from both Montenegro and New Zealand love him deeply, and miss him terribly.

"As a family we are devastated by the situation, and continue to be gravely concerned for Kai's wellbeing."