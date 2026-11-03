Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash that has blocked State Highway 6 between Lumsden and Dipton in Southland.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported at about 1.10pm.

One person is reported to have serious injuries.

State Highway 6 is closed between Caroline Valley Rd and Josephville-St Patricks Rd.

The road will remain closed while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination.

A detour is in place and motorists should allow extra travel time.

— Allied Media