A search is under way for a plane missing near Nelson.

The Rescue Coordination Centre said the plane left the city at 9.10am on Tuesday.

Two rescue helicopters are responding from Nelson and Wellington.

They will be searching the area where the plane was last known to be flying, northeast of Nelson.

The search appeared to be focused on an area of the Bryant Range, just inside the Nelson side of the boundary between Nelson and Marlborough regions, according to flight tracker flightradar24.

Stuff reports the plane is a privately owned Cessna 172P, which can carry up to four people.

Police said they were supporting the rescue effort for the overdue plane.

The Rescue Coordination Centre said a range of agencies were also supporting the search.